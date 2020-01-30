Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 7.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 50,072,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

