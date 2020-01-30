Bank of America Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $14.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.19. 35,120,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 18,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

