Bank of America Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $76.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 2,049,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

