Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $618.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.