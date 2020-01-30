Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Earnings Results

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

