Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) vs. South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Financial Survey

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 25.53% 8.22% 1.26% Banner 24.07% 9.91% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South State and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $712.96 million 3.62 $178.87 million $5.63 13.58 Banner $607.63 million 2.91 $146.28 million $4.38 11.83

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for South State and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67

South State currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Banner has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than South State.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

South State has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. South State pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Banner has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

