Banyan Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $192,414.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Banyan Network alerts:

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

