Barclays Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 500

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

AUTO opened at GBX 582.10 ($7.66) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 582.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 546.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

