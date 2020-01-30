Barclays Lowers TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target to GBX 850

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised TUI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TUI to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 928.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 919.94. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

