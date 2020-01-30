Barclays Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 410

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.70. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

