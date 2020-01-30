Barclays Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,282 ($82.64) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,160.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

