Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

