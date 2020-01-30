Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.76. 384,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

