Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 363,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Basf has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.