Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61.67 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $319.46 million and approximately $61.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,187,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, IDEX, WazirX, Koinex, HitBTC, CPDAX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi, BitBay, GOPAX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Bittrex, ABCC, IDCM, Poloniex, Bancor Network and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

