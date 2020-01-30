Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.11% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of BSET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,963. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

