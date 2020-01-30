Bata (BTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $228.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Bata has a total market capitalization of $39,365.00 and $228.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

