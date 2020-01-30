Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 14,408 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD opened at $234.02 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.