Bay Rivers Group Takes $1.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,939 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

