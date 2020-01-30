Bayan Token Price Tops $1.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Bayan Token has a total market cap of $238,086.00 and $146.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token's total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token's official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

