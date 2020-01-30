Bayer (BAYN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bayer (FRA: BAYN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – Bayer was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Bayer was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Bayer was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Bayer was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bayer was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/16/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Bayer was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Bayer was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:BAYN opened at €74.90 ($87.09) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.26. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

