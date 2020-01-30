BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

