BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. BCE has a 12 month low of C$56.51 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.41. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.30.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

