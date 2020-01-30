Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,372 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

