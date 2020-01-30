Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 5,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

