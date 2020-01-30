BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 63% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $407,793.00 and $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,348,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

