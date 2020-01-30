Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.85 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,112,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

