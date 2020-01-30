Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 107,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 560,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 451,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

QCOM opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

