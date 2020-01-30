Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 38,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $351.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $238.87 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

