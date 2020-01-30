Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,987 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

