Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.20 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

