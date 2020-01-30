Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.21 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000.

FHLC opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

