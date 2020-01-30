Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

IJS stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

