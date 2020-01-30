Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

