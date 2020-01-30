Beazley (BEZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Beazley (LON: BEZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2019 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.17). The company had a trading volume of 314,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.23.

In related news, insider Christine LaSala bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

