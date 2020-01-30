Becton Dickinson and (BDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Becton Dickinson and has set its FY20 guidance at $12.50-12.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $282.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

