Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

BDX opened at $282.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $283.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

