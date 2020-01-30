Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,366.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $24.43. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $32,366.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,267,810 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.