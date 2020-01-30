Bela Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Bela has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Bela has a total market capitalization of $104,764.00 and $199.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bela Token Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,308,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,789,674 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

