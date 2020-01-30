Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.18 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $100,187.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 131.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.