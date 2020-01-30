BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRBR stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

