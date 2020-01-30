Berenberg Bank Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.76 ($10.18).

AT1 stock opened at €8.40 ($9.77) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €8.15 ($9.47). The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

