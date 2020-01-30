Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.29 ($74.76).

LXS opened at €55.44 ($64.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.19.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

