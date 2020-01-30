BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Critical Comparison

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.70% 35.28% 8.45% BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.94 $787.25 million $1.31 25.55 BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.86 billion 2.40 $818.32 million $6.13 11.25

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR beats BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

