BERNcash (BERN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 12% against the dollar. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $33,841.00 and $13.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.01302189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046740 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00205775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067889 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

