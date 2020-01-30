Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

