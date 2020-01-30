Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BOTB stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.01. Best of the Best has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.37).

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

