BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.79 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $675,395.00 and approximately $3.79 million worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,027,397 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.