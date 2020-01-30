BGC Partners (BGCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

