BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

